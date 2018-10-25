JORDI MURPHY: Ulster must have that winning mentality every week

Backrow forward Jordi Murphy insists the mentality going into every game, whether it is Europe or Guinness PRO14 has to be one of winning by Ulster.

Having defeated Leicester Tigers at home in the Champions Cup, Ulster were brought back to earth with a 44-12 drubbing in France by Racing 92.

It is back to Guinness PRO14 action on Friday night - and back at Kingspan Stadium for Ulster - with the visit of Dragons and Murphy insists the side have to deliver.

“To be honest we can’t accept anything less than a win so that’s the goal.

“It’s a bounce-back attitude. It was disappointing on the weekend, we looked back on it and there were quite a few opportunities to come away with a try bonus.

“There were a lot of learnings but we have to park Europe now and get back to the league.

“We had two disappointing results before the league so we want to go and put out a big strong performance,” said Murphy.

He added: “Our group in the league is very tough. There are no easy games so you have to make the most of home advantage.

“The boys love to play here and the crowd loves it too so we want to put out a big performance and try and get as much as we can out of the game.”

Having moved North from Leinster, Murphy feels right at home with Ulster.

“The crowd are amazing. It was always tough coming up here and having that against you but it definitely helps to have it behind you.

“You get a serious lift everytime they’re behind you. It’s contagious. Once you get a lift from them it can be quite intimidating for the visiting team - and I should know.”