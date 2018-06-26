Kukri Sports extend kit supllier deal with Ulster Rugby

Kukri Sports will continue as the official kit supplier to Ulster Rugby after agreeing a new five-year deal with the Irish Province.

The Lancashire-based bespoke sportswear experts celebrates 10 years with Ulster this season.

Such a positive working relationship between both has ensured an extension to Kukri Sports to supply Ulster apparel until 2023 at least.

The deal includes the supply of kit to the men’s and women’s senior teams, the Ulster Academy and age grade teams, as well as coaches, referees and staff working across the province of Ulster.

A new, innovative technical range of performance wear will be first seen at the European jersey launch for the 2018/19 season, which the players will pull on when they face Scarlets, Racing 92 and Leicester Tigers in the Heineken Champions Cup.

For supporters, an all-new range of replica kit and leisure garments, including the elite European jersey and training tops from the players’ range, and other Ulster Rugby merchandise, will be available in-store and online at ulsterrugbyshop.com.

Terry Jackson, Director and General Manager, Kukri Ireland said: “Kukri Sports has been a leader in the rugby marketplace since its inception in 1999 and our long-standing relationship with Ulster is proof of our commitment to both the club and the pursuit of excellence in rugby both on and off the field.

“We look forward to producing a diverse range of playing kit, plus training and leisure wear, over the course of this new contract, producing sportswear that the club and the fans can be proud of.

“We feel a sense of pride seeing the players in their Kukri kits at the majestic Kingspan Stadium and we are delighted to support the club and the great work they do both in the community and for the sport of rugby at grassroots level.”

Fiona Hampton, Head of Sales and Marketing, Ulster Rugby added: “Working with the Kukri design team on the new European jersey for the 2018/19 season was fantastic and to see some of the innovation across the technical wear and the official retail range is really exciting.

“Having a partner that enables us to have full input into our high performance products and official retail range, and that also provides an independent retail network allowing fans all across the Province - and beyond - to readily access Ulster Rugby apparel, was really important to us.

“We know the partnership with Kukri will facilitate both of these key elements moving forward, allowing our brand to develop and thrive.”