LAST GASP AGAIN: Ulster snatch late win over Edinburgh in Gui8ness PRo14

ULSTER 30 EDINBURGH 29

Ulster looked a beaten docket with a quarter of their PRO14 encounter in Belfast against Edinburgh still to go, but they produced another dramatic finish to secure a last gasp win.

John Cooney's sixth kick of the night, with the clock in the red, saw Ulster scrape over the line for a second successive week, having beaten Scarlets in similar fashion last week.

Trailing 13-0 and 26-13 at different stages few would have thought Ulster would come out on top in the end - but they put in a never say die finish and their endeavours were rewarded - eventually.

Ulster were outplayed for most of the first half.

There was endeavour from the home side, but their game lacked precision.

Edinburgh on the other hand looked hungry and keen to make amends for last week's opening lost in Swansea to Ospreys.

They had a 13-0 lead by the 14th minute, after two penalties from outhalf Simon Hickey, who also converted a try by winger Tom Brown.

What scraps Ulster had they managed to force two penalties, John Cooney kicking both. IIn between those Hickey added one of his own and send the visitors in leading 16-6.

It did not look good for Ulster when, seven minutes into the second half, Edinburgh went over for a second try through substitute James Johnstone.

Ulster railled and showed improvement..

The impressive Will Addison went over for a try on 53 minutes to reduce the arrears and there were 10 points in it with Cooney's conversion.

A penalty from Hickey made it 16-13 after 57 minutes.

And then Ulster suddenly sprang.

First of all Cooney raced in under the posts and then a great move, which Henry Speight started saw Craig Gilroy go over. Cooney converted both and Ulster were remarkably ahead 27-26.

With two minutes on the clock Hickey looked to have won it for Edinburgh with a penalty to give them a two point lead..

But with the clock in the red Edinburgh infringed, within Cooney's kicking range and all he had to do was keep his composure. For the second successive week he drilled the ball over and snatched victory at the death.