Late tries see Gloucester edge out Ulster

ULSTER 17 GLOUCESTER 29

Gloucester edged out Ulster in a pre-season friendly in Belfast, which doubled up as Chris Henry's testimonial game in this his last season with the Province.

Marcus Rea scores a try for Ulster

It was the first hit outs of the season for both sides, but it was a keenly contested affair with both sides making wholesale changes at half time to give everyone an opportunity.

Ulster took their chance to field a young side to start before adding more experienced campaigners, some of them new to the club however, in the second.

There were two tries apiece for both sides in the first half, with Gloucester going in with a 14-12 lead.

Gloucester drew first blood after 26 minutes when lock Gerbrandt Grobler went over and Owen Williams converted.

Three minutes later solid Ulster endeavour was rewarded when Marcus Rea finished off a good move and Peter Nelson converted.

Nicky Timoney showed a great turn of pace in the 32nd minute having been put clear by Michael Lowry, Nelson unsuccessful with the conversion to leave it 12-7.

But Gloucester took the lead three minutes before the break, Williams crossing and converting his own try to make it 14-12.

The English side extended their lead five minutes into the second half through Sharples but Ulster hit back through James Hume, both sides missing conversions.

Gloucester scored two tries in the last four minutes, through Todd Gleave and Henry Prudry, both conversions missed, to give them a flattering, but deserved, win.