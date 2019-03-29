Leinster v Ulster: Jonathan Sexton to miss European Champions Cup tie; Iain Henderson recovers from injury for Dublin game

Defending champions Leinster will be without outhalf Jonathan Sexton for Saturday's European Champions Cup quarter-final tie against Ulster.

Ross Byrne will come in to the Leinster number 10 position, while Rob Kearney is named on the bench.

Ulster have been boost by British Lion lock Iain Henderson has been passed fit to play in the Aviva Stadium tie having suffered a knee strain in Ireland's win over France during the Six Nations

Fellow Ulster injury doubts Darren Cave and Marty Moore also named in the starting line-up for Saturday's game.

Centre Luke Marshall takes a place on the bench even though he has not played a game this season following the cruciate ligament injury he suffered last May.

Michael Lowry plays at full-back for the injured Louis Ludik, with internationals Jacob Stockdale, Rory Best and Jordi Murphy all returning.

Leinster's Johnny Sexton (left) has been ruled out of the Champions Cup tie against Ulster and is replaced by Ross Byrne (right)

Kearney's absence from the Leinstyer starting team sees Jordan Larmour preferred at full-back, with Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney on the wings for the Dublin clash.

Leinster: J Larmour; A Byrne, G Ringrose, R O'Loughlin, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath; C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong; S Fardy, J Ryan; R Ruddock (capt), S O'Brien, J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracy, E Byrne, A Porter, M Kearney, D Leavy, J Gibson-Park, N Reid, R Kearney.

Ulster: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O'Sullivan, R Best (capt), M Moore; I Henderson, K Treadwell; N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, W Herbst, A O'Connor, S Reidy, D Shanahan, L Marshall, A Kernohan.