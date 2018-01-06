Leinster v Ulster: Stuart McCloskey dreaming of Dublin delight

Stuart McCloskey hopes Ulster can turn around a record which has seen them lose 17 of their last 18 visits to Dublin to face Irish rivals Leinster.

The sides clash again tonight at the RDS with Leo Cullen’s side looking to do the league over Ulster after a 25-10 victory in Belfast earlier in the season.

Ulster’s solitary win in Dublin this century against the three time European Champions came in March 2013, but centre McCloskey thinks the RDS blues is just not confined to the northern province.

“Yeah, it is tough to win down there but if you look at any team they struggle to have a good record there,” said McCloskey. “I saw some ridiculous stat that they have 30 internationals, that’s why they are probably considered the best team in Europe.

“I can’t think of anyone who wins comfortably there, they’ve been the best team for the last seven, eight years, but we’ll go down there and try to put our game plan in place and see what happens.

“We’ve got a few injuries and through other circumstances some of our best players aren’t available but we have to make the best of what we have.

“We have been inconsistent, we’ve conceded more tries than we would have liked but some of our attacking play has been really good.

“We’re scoring more tries than I remember us when I’ve been here the last few years anyway.

“The second half against Munster was some of the best stuff we played all year. We might not have played brilliantly all year but there’s been a lot of heart, and a lot of passion.

“We’ve come back from behind a few times, the draw with the Dragons, Scarlets at home, Munster, it shows the guys are trying hard. We just need to be more clinical.”

McCloskey won his second Ireland cap against Fiji in November and comes up against Leinster’s midfield pairing of Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose, two players he’ll be challenging for a place in Joe Schmidt’s Six Nations squad.

“I haven’t really thought about it that way to be honest,” he said. “I’m just been thinking about going out and doing the job Les has set for me and I always look at it that if I’m playing well for Ulster then there’s no reason I can’t do it for Ireland.

“Centre is a tough position to get into at the minute with Robbie, Ringer (Ringrose), Bundee (Aki), (Chris) Farrell, (Rory) Scannell, myself, Lukey (Marshall), there’s a pile-up which there wasn’t three years ago when I played first, there was about two of us and now everybody’s queuing up.

“I thought I improved my work-rate over the summer, I think I’m fitter than I’ve ever been which shows.

“I haven’t really been injured this year touch wood and I’ve played 80 minutes most games.

“I’ve played well this year, I think my distribution has been better, but there’s always bits and pieces to work on and even guys like Robbie (Henshaw), who’s starting at 12, he’ll have things to work on as well.”