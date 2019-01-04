Leinster v Ulster: Teams confirmed for derby PRO14 game in Dublin

Leinster and Ulster have confirmed their matchday panels for Saturday night’s sold-out Guinness PRO14 Irish derby at the RDS Arena, Dublin (kick-off 5:15pm).

Both have made expected wholesale changes to their sides from the defeats at Munster and Connacht last weekend.

Rob Kearney will start at fullback for Leinster and captains the Province while injured trio Wiehahn Herbst, Alan O’Connor and Andy Warwick return for Ulster, along with Michael Lowry and Rob Lyttle

LEINSTER: 15. Rob Kearney (capt) 14. Adam Byrne 13. Conor O’Brien 12. Noel Reid 11. Barry Daly 10. Ciarán Frawley 9. Jamison Gibson-Park;

1. Jack McGrath 2. Seán Cronin 3 Andrew Porter 4. Ross Molony 5. Mick Kearney 6. Josh Murphy 7. Scott Penny 8. Max Deegan (31)

Reps: 16 James Tracy 17. Ed Byrne 18. Michael Bent 19. Oisín Dowling 20. Caelan Doris 21. Hugh O’Sullivan 22. Ross Byrne 23. Jimmy O’Brien

ULSTER: 15-9): M Lowry; R Lyttle, D Cave, J Hume, A Kernohan; J McPhillips, D Shanahan;

(1-8): K McCall, A McBurney, W Herbst, M Dalton, A O’Connor (captain), G Jones, S Reidy, N Timoney;

Reps (16-23): J Andrew, A Warwick, T O’Toole, C Montgomery, C Ross, J Stewart, B Houston, P Nelson.