Louis Ludik warns Ulster to earn their stripes against Zebre

Ulster want to strive to keep bringing more things into their control as the race to the Guinness PRO14 play-offs intensifies.

There are six matches left and Ulster know with only three of those at home they have to win each of them at the very least.

Italian side Zebre are the visitors to Kingspan Stadium, Belfast on Saturday (7:35pm) and it is simply a must win.

Ulster lie fourth now in Conference B and a win and perhaps a slip from any of the other challengers can see them take more control towards that play-off destiny.

Zebre may be bottom of Conference A, but Ulster’s Louis Ludik warns his team mates to be on their guard.

Leinster were coasting to a win over the Italians last week and lost their composure and leaked three quick tries - before going on to close the game out.

“They are an improved side and like to throw the ball around,” said Ludik

“If you switch off for one second they can score a try against you from anywhere.

“These days it’s not an easy game, we have to pitch up on the day otherwise it could be the same as Treviso (when we ended up getting a draw) when we shot ourselves in the foot, so we have to be focused.”

Ulster should still be able to field a strong looking side in spite of the Six Nations returning - Zebre also missing several internationals.