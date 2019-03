Marcell Coetzee’s returns to the line-up as Ulster make five changes from the win over Dragons three weeks ago for Saturday’s Pro14 game against Southern Kings.

Coetzee starts in the back row as Jordi Murphy drops out.

Other changes see Andy Warwick, Ian Nagle and Matty Rea taking over from Eric O’Sullivan, Kieran Treadwell and Clive Ross in the pack.

The only switch in the backs sees scrum-half Dave Shanahan replacing John Cooney.

Ulster: Ludik; Baloucoune, Cave, McCloskey, Lyttle; Burns, Shanahan; Warwick, Herring, Moore, O’Connor (capt), Nagle, Rea, Timoney, Coetzee.

Replacements: Andrew, Herbst, O’Toole, Treadwell, Ross, Cooney, Lowry, Kernohan.

Southern Kings: Beyers; Penxe, Rokoua, Kruger, Basson; B Pretorius, Ungerer; Tshakweni, Willemse, Terblanche, Van Schalkwyk, Astle, Brown, Burger, Lerm.

Replacements: A Van Rooyen, Ferreira, Mguca, Greeff, Ntsila, R Van Rooyen, Banda, Klaasen.