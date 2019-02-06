Marcell Coetzee: Three-year contract extension at Ulster for powerhouse backrow

Marcell Coetzee has agreed a three-year extension to his Ulster Rugby contract.

It is a huge boost to the Province to have the powerful backrow forward agree a long term deal at Kingspan.

The 28-capped Springbok has been hugely influential in this season’s campaigns to date in Europe and domestically for the Irish Province.

Coetzee joined Ulster in 2016-17, and while he made a huge impression at the start of his first year, he was sidelined after just four caps with a serious knee injury.

He returned the following season, but made only one appearance, struck down with another serious knee injury.

There was a thought at one stage the 27-year-old may have to consider retirement, but he returned for the start of pre-season in August last year and has gone on to make 17 appearances.

Making his debut in the European Champions Cup this season, he was key in helping Ulster through their six pool matches with five wins which saw them finish runners-up in Pool Two.

They went through as the best runner-up of three across all five pools to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time since 2014.

There was speculation Coetzee may leave the Province at the end of this season when his contract was up, but he has remained loyal to a club who stuck by him in his darkest hours as he recovered from huge injury setbacks.

In a recent interview, Coetzee said he was cherishing every moment when he was playing now.

“That is one thing I have learned from being injured - it is important to enjoy every moment when I play,” he said.