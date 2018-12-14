Marcell Coetzee: Ulster need to add again to performance in Wales when they get Scarlets in Belfast

South African Marcell Coetzee has only been able to be part of a few of Ulster's European Champions Cup campaigns over the past three seasons due to injury, but he is keen to make up for lost time.

The hard hitting loose forward scored the bonus point securing fourth try against Scarlets as Ulster won 25-24 in Parc y Scarlets to keep their Pool Four European ambitions alive.

Coetzee wants to see a repeat performance, but knows they also have to bring something extra to the table at Kingspan Stadium this weekend if they are to get the win.