Massive derby in store as Rainey go to Deramore

There is a big Ulster derby affecting both ends of Division2B as Belfast Harlequins entertain Rainey.

The Old Boys are third, 20 points behind leaders Barnhall but just five clear of fifth placed Wanderers.

John Andrews side face an injury crisis though - Michael McCusker has a knee problem, Tim Barker is missing due to a back complaint, Charlie Clarke is suspended, Ronan McCusker has returned to the US, Paul Pritchard faces a late fitness test. Kiwi Conor Fitzsimmons is missing though Damian McMurray is expected to start.

Dungannon are ninth ahead of Sunday’s Well on points different and welcome playoff chasing Wanderers to Stevenson Park.

Andy Hughes side will be looking to pull away from the relegation dog fight with three of their next four games at home.

In Division 2B there is a massive game as fourth placed Omagh host Bruff, who are five points in front of them. Kaine Holden comes in as Johnny Sproule is unavailable.

Bangor will look to make home advantage count against Seapoint, City of Derry travel to Thomond.