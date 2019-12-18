Matt Faddes won’t dwell on Ulster’s past performances on road to Leinster as Kiwi prepares for top-of-table clash

Matt Faddes won’t be reading too much into the history of Ulster’s exploits at the RDS before tomorrow night’s top of the table Conference A Pro14 clash with Leinster.

Ulster have only beaten Leinster once in their own backyard in the last 20 years but it will be the Kiwi utility back’s first visit to the Dublin venue and with three tries in his last two games, he’s hoping to help Dan McFarland’s side to a victory which would close the eight-point gap between the teams.

“Obviously (it is) my first time so we’ll go with an open mind, the boys are excited to get down there, it’s obviously not too far from here - it will be a massive challenge,” he said.

“They’ve probably set the benchmark for the last couple of years in Europe and the Pro14 so, excited to get down there and start off the festive season well.

“It might be a bit early to call it a must-win really but yeah, every game we’re trying to win and it’s just about piling on the moments throughout the 80 minutes. If we can win the majority of those, chances are we’re going to be up on the scoreboard but, yeah, in the context of the season, we haven’t really discussed it to be fair,” he added.

“We feel like we’re going to have a good team to head down and really compete and I suppose set a tone which will be an exciting Friday night.”

Faddes has plenty of big derby experience from his time with the Highlanders and their clashes with the Crusaders.

“Crusaders have been the most successful in the last three years as well - to be fair, I don’t really know too much about the results between Ulster and Leinster in the last few years but Highlanders probably held their own a wee bit against Crusaders but I know Leinster won’t be taking us lightly,” he said.

“That’s why they are a quality side, they respect the opposition, but we don’t want to put them on too much of a pedestal and be gun-shy, that’s for sure.

“There always seems to be a bit more sting in the tackles (in a derby), a bit more passion in the week leading into it - we’ve only been here today leading into it but there’s definitely a buzz and an excitement about it, so it’s exciting.”

Faddes has already shown his versatility since arriving at the Kingspan having started at full back, wing and centre but he is happy to play anywhere he’s needed.

“It’s something I’ve got used too, I’ve been doing it for a few years,” he said.

“It can be quite fun really and every position has different jobs. It does take a little more homework, especially if you’re sitting on the bench and you’re covering all three (positions) but it makes it an enjoyable place for sure, even in the rain.”

After missing the European games against Bath and Clermont due to injury, Faddes has felt rejuvenated in the Ulster’s last three victories.

“It’s very pleasing but there’s still plenty to work on, it’s just more about getting involved in games and doing as much as possible but, yeah, you never like missing out on games especially when the team’s doing well,” he said.

“The two games I missed out on were the European games as well, but it was actually quite refreshing, I took time off and got the body right - it was a lot better coming into that Scarlets week, it was very refreshing.”