Methodist College into Schools’ Cup final after win over Wallace High

METHODIST COLLEGE 19 WALLACE HIGH 3

Methodist College have secured a Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup final showdown against city rivals and holders Campbell College.

In a tight affair at Kingspan Stadium on Wednesday against Wallace High, MCB scored two late second half tries to run away with the game.

They went in 5-0 at the interval after the pack mauled their way over just on half-time.

But Wallace kept themselves in with a penalty from outhalf Nathan Doak.

However, another maul try from the pack and a superb try from fullback Ethan McIlroy, secured the victory for Methody.

McIlroy also converted both second half tries.

MCB will meet Campbell in the final on Monday, March 18, at Kingspan Stadium (3pm).