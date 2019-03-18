Methodist College lift Schools' Cup with powerful second half display against Campbell College

CAMPBELL COLLEGE 17 METHODIST COLLEGE 45

Methodist College were back on the winning rostrum against yesterday with an impressive display to defeat Danske Bank Schools' Cup holders Campbell College at Kingspan Stadium.

The Methody boys had a slender advantage at the break, 14-10 but totally dominated the second half and were runaway winners in the end.

Converted tries from Ben Gourley and Max Lyttle saw Methody go in at the break 14-10 ahead against Campbell .

The Campbell scores came via a Harry Jackson converted try and Conor Rankin penalty.

Outhalf Thomas Armstrong and scrumhalf Callum Davidson both crossed early in the second half, Ethan McIlroy converting one to push MCB into a 26-10 lead.

Campbell celebrate Harry Jackson's try

But the reigning champions hit back with a try from scrumhalf Dara Gaskin, converted by Rankin to keep them in it.

MCB replacement Tim Millar crossed the whitewash shortly after coming on, McIlroy converted that and also adding the extras to a late score from Thomas Armstrong to seal the outcome.

FULL MATCH REPORT AND REACTION TO FOLLOW SHORTLY