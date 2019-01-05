Nick Timoney returns to familiar surroundings as Ulster face Leinster

Hailing from Dublin, Nick Timoney played a few games at the RDS Arena in his younger days and is looking forward to returning with Ulster for a PRO14 derby against Leinster.

The Provinces will bring a demanding festive period in the PRO14 to a close before turning their attentions to the European Champions Cup - both strongly placed to push on and make the knockout stages.

As well as the Provincial bragging rights, both are looking to bounce back from defeats at Munster (Leinster) and Connacht (Ulster) as the top two in PRO14's Conference B collide.

Timoney knows Ulster face a tough test against the defending champions in both the domestic and European fronts, but insists Ulster are going to Dublin in search of a win.

Watch him look ahead to the game