No one is indispensable in Irish rugby reveals IRFU chief executive Philip Browne

Irish Rugby Football Union bosses insist Ireland can deliver success with or without Joe Schmidt at the helm.

The New Zealander is contracted to the head coaching role in Dublin until the end of next year’s World Cup in Japan.

There has been huge speculation recently that he will move on, possibly even to a role in the bac kroom of the current World Champions New Zealand.

Irish fans would obviously fear the departure of Schmidt could bring with it an end to recent success.

Ireland have climbed to the World Number Two ranking behind the All Blacks following a successful 2-1 Summer Test win over Australia.

That came on the back of a Six Nations Grand Slam - a third championship success for the men in Green under Schmidt.

Ireland secure their only win in over 100 years against the All Blacks in Chicago two years ago - and there are high hopes the current squad can now get that ‘elusive’ home win when the nations meet in Dublin next month during the Guinness Test series.

Following that, Schmidt is due to reveal his plans for the future after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Outlining a five-year strategic plan, IRFU chief executive, Philip Browne said it would be “great” if Schmidt continues in his role post Japan 2019 but he expressed confidence the structures were in place to absorb his loss and move on.

“The reality is no one can be indispensable,” he said.