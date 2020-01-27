OPINION: Andy Farrell has an unenvious task as Ireland look towards Six Nations

The Ireland team are currently training in Portugal ahead of the start of another Guinness Six Nations Championship.

New head coach Andy Farrell will name his opening matchday 23 to face Scotland tomorrow, the same day the squad return to Irish shores ahead of that first championship hit-out in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

That first match day squad announcement is awaited with great anticipation - Farrell is already under the spotlight and that first selection will be reflective of what he values when it comes to team selection.

The disappointment of the World Cup has probably been dulled, if not forgotten, this after all is a new broom in spite of the fact Farrell has been with the Ireland squad, as defence coach under Joe Schmidt, since 2016.

But how wide will that broom be? A winning start to the championship is a must, but change is also essential - it is a tricky balancing act for the new boss.

And, in the wake of the World Cup disaster, he will also have 2023 in his mind but has not gone down the road of the France model.

The French named a large 42-man squad for the tournament, 19 of those uncapped, with coach Fabien Galthie admitting it was with the focus towards the World Cup in 2023, which they are hosting.

However, history will show that four-year plans rarely work, and Farrell will have both a short-term and long-term vision as he begins his tenure as the man in charge.

He could throw caution to the wind and go for a fairly new-look side for the opener against the Scots, the form players in Ireland at the moment are perhaps those with the least experience.

And there is his dilema - form versus experience.

He has not had the luxury of a lot of time with the squad to develop new partnerships, this Championship is important, and Ireland want to win it, Farrell wants to find that winning formula as well as getting the balance right as he looks forward to 2023.

Ireland’s poor World Cup performance overall, not just losing to hosts Japan in the group stages, but the massive under-performance to New Zealand in the quarter-final, has already seen some casualties - Rob Keraney, Niall Scannell and Rhys Ruddock all dropped from the initial squad.

But 17 of the starters for that latter game are available to Farrell and it may well be the case the new man will look to some continuity ahead of form for the opening game against the Scots. It is important that Ireland put on a performance, even better if it is a winning one.

However, there are some selection headaches, the biggest of those coming at scrumhalf and Farrell’s selection here will be telling.

If Ulster’s John Cooney, arguably the best number nine in Ireland currently on form, does not get the start there will be uproar from the stands.

There is no doubt Munster’s Conor Murray, ‘owner’ of the nine shirt since 2011, has not been near his best and Leinster’s Luke McGrath looks good behind an always-going-forward Leinster pack, but both have good qualities and experience of playing regularly with outhalf Jonny Sexton.

Interestingly, in their last games in Europe both Murray and McGrath picked up ‘man-of-the-match’ gongs - something which Farrell highlighted at the Six Nations launch earlier in the week, although he also admitted that during his many interviews the name John Cooney had “come up a lot.”

Key to his choice at nine could be a change at number eight; if Farrell was to make a bold statement and potentially go for Max Deegan or Caelan Doris (both uncapped) ahead of CJ Stander, then a change at scrumhalf could also follow.

My opinion is that Murray will get the start against Scotland and Cooney will wear the 21 shirt but will be given ample time in the game to prove himself - there is no doubt he deserves that.

Will Addison’s expected selection at fullback could put pressure on Jacob Stockdale’s inclusion, with Jordan Lamour (another fullback option) getting the nod on the wing and Rob Herring, the most experienced hooker in the current squad on eight caps.

That is as much a reflection of the fact that Rory Best held the shirt for so long and the continued selection of Sean Cronin as the number two, when it was clear there were others who were better being ignored.

Best’s retirement has allowed Herring the chance to be first choice in Ulster and his confidence has developed as a result.

Connacht’s Dave Heffernan was a surprise inclusion in the squad, it was widely expected Niall Scannell would have piped him while Ronan Kelleher’s explosion into the Leinster scene saw him as a strong candidate for inclusion, although he is just returning from injury.

If you apply my thinking around the scrumhalf selection, Herring is the probable starter against Scotland, but he will be well aware that youngster Kelleher is pushing hard to claim the jersey in a new era at hooker for Ireland.

Meanwhile, the launch in London’s Tobacco Dock last week, had an air of freshness about it.

With four new coaches - Andy Farrell (Ireland) Wayne Pivac (Wales), Franco Smith (Italy) and Favien Galthie (France) - there is an exciting feel to it.

Eddie Jones again leads an England side who are the bookies’ favourites to take the honours.

Two of their main rivals - Wales and Ireland - will be faced at Twickenham and if they can overcome France in Paris on the opening weekend - the best time to meet the French home or away - and a hurting Scotland in Edinburgh, a Grand Slam is on the cards.

Given the youthful approach to the French selection by the management, it is difficult to call Les Bleus’ chances - their campaign will either stand or fall in that opening game.

Defending (Grand Slam) champions Wales are not expected to repeat that feat, but while Pivac is a rookie at this level, his coaching time at Scarlets was a success and an attacking approach can be expected given his squad selection.

Scotland’s Gregor Townsend is still at the helm a Championship year on and has a bigger task to build confidence given the Scots’ poor showing at the World Cup.

It is likely an away trip to face Italy will be the match to avoid the Wooden Spoon.

Predictions: 1, England; 2, Ireland; 3, France; 4, Wales; 5, Scotland; 6, Italy.