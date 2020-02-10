OPINION: Fired-up Ireland make a real statement of intent with win

At the outset of this Guinness Six Nations Championship I suggested the meeting of England and Ireland on Sunday, February 23 would be the pivotal game of the tournament and potentially decide who would be crowned the 21st edition winners.

France turned up in round one to make this effectively a three-horse race for the title ( I had suggested there may be no Grand Slam winners this time around) Les Bleus and Ireland remain the only sides now capable of achieving that clean sweep.

The Twickenham meeting in a fortnight remains a pivotal game in the Championship as England bounced back from a loss in Paris to grinding out a win over Scotland at Murrayfield in horrendous conditions as Storm Ciara approached.

An English win over Ireland puts them right back in the mix for the title, but if Andy Farrell’s charges can show continued improvement as we witnessed in round two, victory for the men in green would point towards a championship decider against France in Paris in the final game of Super Saturday (March 14), both sides realistically at that stage looking at a Grand Slam.

Ireland’s bonus point 24-14 win over Wales in Dublin was a vast improvement on the stuttering start served up against Scotland a week previously at the same venue.

Indeed, Ireland were probably lucky to come away from the game with a win after Scotland had shot themselves in the foot more times than enough when well positioned (they did the same in the loss to England this win seekend). A clinical side would have taken the scores.

Ireland’s defence won the game, their attack looking blunt as they ground out and held on for an unconvincing victory.

The pencils were sharpened by half-time, and while the Farrell Years had got off to a shaky, but winning start, it still felt new dice had to be rolled for the visit of Wales.

Farrell admitted there was work to be done - it is the case after every game, always a work on or three - particularly on one side of the ball - attack.

Sticking to his guns and only making enforced changes, which just happened to include the reinstatement of a fired up Peter O’Mahony, due to injuries, Farrell stayed true to his senior players.

The difference against Wales was those key men delivered.

Ireland were a more potent attacking force from the get go. They looked to move the ball wide. Wingers Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Conway were involved constantly. The Irish brought variety to the table. It delighted the packed out Aviva Stadium. And this attacking flair is only going to get better as the tournament goes on!

The front 40 minutes was probably as good as Ireland had played since they defeated New Zealand in Dublin in November 2018.

And yet it still lacked a little clinical edge. Ireland should have been out of sight by the interval, but failed to press home their advantage when it mattered. They went into the break deservedly leading 12-7 after tries from Jordan Larmour and the impressive Tadgh Furlong, the Weslh defence proving stout at times and forcing three key turnovers.

On the whole, however, the Irish maul which had struggled against the Scots, was better, denying the Welsh time after time and delivering for Josh Van Der Flier early in the second half to push the score out to 19-7.

The spotlight on the scrum last week returned mixed views, but it stood firm against the Welsh and with the set piece overall strong, Ireland had front foot ball, centres Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw punching holes constantly in the Welsh midfield.

In the 55th minute that bit of Irish luck was to strike again, as it had done against Scotland when Stuart Hogg dropped the ball in the act of scoring - this weekend it was Welsh centre Hadleigh Parkes who just failed to ground the ball as he stretched out for what looked a certain try.

That could have made it a five-point game, Ireland shook themselves after the let-off and having soaked up Welsh pressure for a lengthy period, began to press once again.

The bonus point try came five minutes from the end - Andrew Conway crossing - and how important that could prove in the final shakedown in mid-March.

Wales did have the final say, their best player on the day backrow Justin Tipuric crossing in the closing stages shortly after man of the match CJ Stander had been binned having finally lost the patience of referee Romain Poite.

It mattered little in the end, Ireland had secured five points, and had produced a more complete performance.

And that will go a long way to building confidence within the squad. The Farrell Years may have got off to a shaky start, but based on the performance against Wales, the future looks brighter.

For Ulster fans, Conor Murray’s performance will mean that John Cooney will remain the number two choice scrumhalf for some time yet, the Munster British Lion showing a close return to his old form and his box-kicking proving crucial during the second half.

Important to record the success of the other Irish sides in the Six Nations Championship, as both the Under-20s and Women recorded wins over Wales. The Under-20s are seeking back-to-back Grand Slams and the games against England for all three Irish sides are now equally important later this month.

Meanwhile, the Guinness PRO14 will roar back into action this weekend with a small block of three weeks of fixtures and for Ulster it is a crucial period as they look to push their case for a home semi-final in the Championship play-offs.

Ulster currently lie second in Conference A, 11 points behind runaway leaders and the unbeaten defending champions Leinster. South African side Cheetahs are five points behind Ulster in third and the Ruan Pienaar led side will arrive in Ireland this week for a mini tour.

They will meet Leinster in Dublin next Saturday before facing Ulster at Kingspan Stadium a week later (February 22) which will be a crunch game.

Ulster will go to bottom placed Ospreys on Saturday where they will look to pick up maximum points and hope that Leinster do the business as expected against Cheetahs, who once again have shown they do not travel well, reflected in a loss to Zebre recently in Italy.

A win over Cheetahs in Belfast - which will be a special occasion as Pienaar returns to the club he served for seven seasons - will give Ulster a little comfort cushion ahead of the final run-in to the business end of the season.

Dan McFarland managed the Six Nations period well with Ulster last year and he will look to do the same once again, historically the Northern Province struggling in the past.

With a tricky away trip to Benetton to finish off this mini block of games, it is important Ulster pick up the points as they bid to go one, if not too better, in the PRO14 this season and continue to reflect the progress being made at Kingspan.