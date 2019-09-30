OPINION: Ireland’s shock loss not in script but all is not lost for men in green

Did we get too far ahead of ourselves? Was there a hint of arrogance?

I refer to those looking in, including myself, following the victory over Scotland last weekend which put Ireland on course to a Rugby World Cup quarter-final meeting against South Africa.

Yes, what should have been a straightforward route to the last eight for Ireland’s Joe Schmidt has now become somewhat tricky to negotiate.

The men in green lost control of Pool A in stunning fashion when beaten by hosts Japan in the Ecopa Stadium in Shizuoka on Saturday in one of those classic Test matches. However, let’s remain calm. The loss was not terminal to Ireland’s World Cup bid.

From a global perspective, just like the 2015 edition of Rugby World Cup, when the Brave Blossoms downed South Africa in the group stages in what was dubbed the ‘Brighton Miracle’, they did it again in their own back yard against Ireland, adding further ignition to the 2019 tournament following Uruguay’s shock win over Fiji earlier in the week - Yes upsets can happen!.

Ireland and Japan came into the game sharing the lead at the top of the group after opening wins over Scotland and Russia respectively and while there may have been shock at the outcome, this was a thoroughly deserved win for the hosts.

Ireland needed to stifle the lively Japan, kill their tempo, bully them at the set piece and be clinical when it mattered. For 20 minutes they did that and were in control as the 12-3 scoreline would have suggested.

But from the 22nd minute - that was when Ireland last scored a point - the Brave Blossoms took control. They frustrated the Irish to the extent Schmidt’s men became hesitant and then frantic and the Japanese pounced as Ireland came up short in every aspect of the game.

How did it go so badly wrong from last week’s impressive win over Scotland - or did that reflect more on how poor the Scots were?

Japan had eight days to recover from their win over Russia, Ireland had six, but given the result against the Scots, one may have thought Schmidt would potentially rotate the side.

The intention in naming his near strongest side was to get the job done against the hosts and then begin to prepare for a likely quarter-final meeting against South Africa. The losing bonus point could be an important consolation - the Boks took two in their 34-32 loss back in 2015 - and still progressed, indeed going on to reach the semi-finals.

But Ireland will have to dig deep now to make the last eight and that could well be as second place qualifier in Pool A and see them facing defending champions New Zealand.

With only a five day turnaround until the meeting with Russia, Ireland will have to rotate their squad, but they also need to ensure they take maximum points from both that game and their final game with Samoa to stay on track. They will still have to sweat it out with the final game between Japan and Scotland - who will now fancy their chances again - as to who goes through from the group.

History has a habit of repeating itself and every World Cup has previously harmed every Irish head coach’s legacy. It is in danger of happening again.

Ireland have consistently under-performed at World Cups and the now number four world ranked side - they came into the tournament as one - will have to compose themselves if they are to make the last eight, let alone create history. There are sizeable wounds to heal, but the world has not fallen in on the Irish just yet.

Meanwhile, Ulster got their 2019-20 Guinness PRO14 campaign underway on Friday night at Kingspan Stadium with a comfortable 38-14 bonus point win over Welsh side The Ospreys.

Expectations are high on the Province this year after their knockout stage appearances in both the domestic championship and the European Champions Cup.

And given they are not completely ravaged of players due to the Rugby World Cup, they are expected to deliver during the early weeks of the campaign which should put them in a good place.

However, with the Cheetahs stomping home victory over Glasgow on Friday night, the South Africans inspired by one Ruan Pienaar, Saturday’s game could be a close contest. It will be fascinating how Ulster perform against what was their greatest ever overseas signing, Pienaar, when the sides meet next weekend.

With no Marcell Coetzee - currently on the injury roster, but making positive progress on the recovery front and with Stuart McCloskey also nursing a minor lower limb issue - Ulster are missing some big ball carriers and now that Jordi Murphy is on his way to Japan to join Ireland following Jack Conan’s withdrawal, they will go to South Africa for the back-to-back games against Cheetahs and The Southern Kings slightly weaker than they would have preferred.

Against the Ospreys Ulster made a shaky start and came from behind twice in the first half before finally taking control. New signings Matt Faddes and Jack McGrath stood out, the former getting a try on his debut, while Craig Gilroy, having missed the most of last season, was in impressive form and bagged two tries.

Out-half Billy Burns took the ‘Man of the Match’ award with a solid display, his kicking showing strongly, an area he had vowed to work on over the summer.

Results elsewhere in round one went mostly to plan, the Cheetahs 48-14 win over Glasgow the stand out.

Ulster must continue to make the most of this World Cup period to stay on the front foot of a competition they have under-performed in on the whole in recent years.