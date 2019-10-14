OPINION: Japan’s rise to World Rugby top table far from a storm in a teacup

World Rugby avoided a storm of their own in Japan but, in all the circumstances, got the right result as the host nation progressed to the last eight of the Rugby World Cup over the weekend.

In the wake of Typhoon Hagibis, which claimed lives and destroyed or damaged people’s homes, the crunch Pool A game between Japan and Scotland went ahead in Yokohama on Sunday.

Legal challenge threats from the Scots in light of the decision to cancel matches as a result of the impact of the typhoon, which would have seen them exit the competition - three games had already been cancelled - were not required, but the Scots still depart early.

The 28-21 win for Japan - who had already claimed Ireland’s scalp in the group stages - was the perfect result for the competition after what was an exceptional game of rugby.

Japan top Pool A with a perfect four from four and go forward to meet South Africa in next Sunday’s quarter-final. That will be as eagerly-awaited as Sunday’s clash with the Scots.

It was in Brighton at the 2015 edition of RWC that the Japanese announced their arrival on the world stage when they stunned the Springboks with a 34-32 pool stage win - but on that occasion missed out on the last eight. To get one stage further in the 2019 competition, in front of their own fans and in the fashion they did, was just what the global game needed.

For Ireland, who looked solid in their 47-5 win over Samoa in their final group game, the Japanese win means they will face defending back-to-back champions New Zealand on Saturday in the last eight.

Joe Schmidt’s men in green ended the pool stages as they began - with a strong showing against the Islanders. In virtually every aspect of their play it went perfectly - probably just at the right time after the loss to Japan and an unconvincing display in their bonus point win over Russia.

After the shock defeat to Japan, Ireland needed to roll their sleeves up and get maximum points from the remaining pool games against Russia and Samoa. On that they delivered and it may well be they are growing into the tournament.

The only blot in that Irish win over Samoa was a red card for centre Bundee Aki.

Had it happened two weeks earlier, he probably would not be before a disciplinary panel tonight.

Ireland are hoping Aki will not get any further sanction for the high tackle - even Samoa are supporting them in that - and the IRFU are reported to have sent a specialist lawyer over for the hearing.

If he was to be further sanctioned he would miss the quarter-final with the All Blacks.

As Irish thoughts now turn to a last-eight showdown with the All Blacks - who have had the luxury of two weeks in preparation as their final pool game against Italy was one of those games cancelled - Schmidt was able to withdraw captain Rory Best, impressive outhalf Johnny Sexton, scrum-half Conor Murray and the outstanding Tadhg Furlong before the game entered the closing 30 minutes against the Samoans.

It certainly has Ireland in a better place than they were four years ago ahead of their quarter-final with Argentina, when they were ripped apart by the South Americans.

Losing a pool game this time around will have helped focus their minds, but having frontline players fit and ready for what will be a huge task at Tokyo Stadium on Saturday (11.15am kick-off) is critical.

Ireland are still nowhere near the level they were almost a year ago when they defeated the All Blacks 16-9 in Dublin, their first home victory over the Kiwis in over 100 years.

They also trounced them in Chicago in 2016 to register their first ever success against the side who have dominated world rugby for years.

New Zealand will start favourites in the quarter-final tie but the Irish can still take some confidence from those previous results and knowing that if they can find that form from a year ago, they can make history by reaching a semi-final for the first time at a World Cup.

Ireland will need to make sure their defence set is perfect next week, their error count is low and they can get that wee rub of the green - no stone will be left unturned as they prepare for this showdown.

Aside from Japan’s rise to the top table of World Rugby, the other qualifiers went as expected.

England will now face Australia in the curtain-raiser to the All Blacks v Ireland game on Saturday, and Wales against France will open Sunday’s proceedings, with that mouth-watering clash between Japan and the Springboks finishing the quarter-final line-up.

It is as wide open as you could want it at this point of the competition.

Meanwhile, Ulster will return from their South African adventure with six points, which is a decent return given the form of the Cheetahs - who, having mauled Glasgow before Ulster and Munster after, certainly put down a marker that they may be serious contenders this season.

If Ruan Pienaar inspired the Cheetahs against Ulster, it was another South African - Marcelle Coetzee - who inspired the Irish province in the 42-17 win over Southern Kings on Saturday.

Having recovered sooner than expected from an ankle injury, Coetzee was instrumental in a lot of what kept Ulster on the front foot against the average Kings side. His physicality, ball carrying and awareness of what is going on both in attack and defence were crucial during a scintillating front 40 by the men in white.

His break and dummy which eventually led to a second John Cooney try was his highlight of the afternoon.

Ulster put on some great passages of play in the first half and had their bonus point secured by 30 minutes - it was a complete reversal of the previous week’s limp showing in Bloemfontein, but then again this was against a Kings side who will not be competing at the upper end of the Conference.

The concern for Ulster will be that without some frontline players - and we saw how poorly they performed last week - they are not able to compete as strongly as they would like.

Leinster, in spite of all their World Cup call-ups, have swept all in front of them with considerable ease in the past three weeks.

The Cheetahs are going with them toe-to-toe at present in Conference A, both having maximum points from three games.

The PRO14 takes a break this weekend, Ulster will then have back-to-back home games against Cardiff Blues and Zebre - only two wins will be acceptable in the comforts of Kingspan Stadium.

They will want to have continuity in their performances as they build towards the start of another European Champions Cup campaign in November.