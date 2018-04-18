OPINION: Time for a united front

There has been a lot of anger on social media for a while now, and it soared again over the weekend at the IRFU and Ulster Rugby decision to revoke the contracts of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

It is already well documented that while the Irish and Ulster players were unanimously acquitted of all charges following a lengthy court trial, other aspects of their behaviour had been heavily criticised.

A disciplinary review focused on a series of sexually explicit WhatsApp conversations involving the players and their friends about the sexual encounter at the centre of the trial and the unanimous decision of that review was to revoke their contracts.

It sparked a huge outcry from the majority of Ulster supporters, particularly Season Ticket holders, who felt the players had been sold out to sponsors pressure and trial by social media.

Season Ticket holders, some of who already had said they would not be renewing if the pair were not reinstated, along with other regular fans to Kingspan Stadium have been contemplating a boycott of this Saturday’s crucial Guinness PRO14 game in Belfast against Glasgow Warriors

In fairness, there were a few season ticket holders who had stated they would not renew their tickets if the players were back in an Ulster jersey.

That reflects how divided opinion has been on the episode.

Ulster CEO Shane Logan faced the media on Monday in an attempt to answer some questions and yesterday, Rob Herring, delivered a statement prepared by the players on behalf of them at the weekly pre-match media conference.

Because of my job I am in the privileged position of being able to go and watch Ulster, indeed any team, where and when I want for free (getting the approved accreditation in advance of course) - so I just cannot give lip service to what supporters should be doing or not.

I can understand the anger there is amongst Ulster fans and indeed I have spoken to several and engaged with others on social media, but I have also noted a change in the tone since Herring’s statement yesterday (which you can view on our website www.newsletter.co.uk).

It has been a difficult time for many on both sides of the argument, but now is the time for unity among Ulster fans.

They need to come to Kingspan Stadium on Saturday night and Stand Up For The Ulstermen, get right behind the team as they did so strongly last Friday night and help push them on to secure the victory the need over Glasgow which will at least ensure a return to Kingspan for a European Champions Cup play-off game.

And, Shane Logan should also meet the Ulster Season Ticket holders before the end of the current term and hear their views on this, and other issues.

It’s the right thing to do and the right time, as Mr Logan said and in the players’ statement, to move things on.