Ospreys v Ulster: Centurion Stuart McCloskey guides Ulster to Guinness PRO14 win in Bridgend

OSPREYS 0 ULSTER 8

Stuart McCloskey marked his 100th appearance for Ulster by scoring the only try of a low scoring affair at Bridgend last night - and his overall influence in the game earned him the man of the match award.

John Cooney kicked a last minute penalty to secure the win for Ulster - deserved on the back of dominating the game for the most.

The win moved Ulster up to third place in the standings, leapfrogging Benetton and Scarlets who are due face each other in Italy on Saturday.

Ulster made some decent inroads to the Ospreys half in the opening exchanges but the Welsh side's defence was strong.

Winger Angus Kernohan had a look of Jacob Stockdale about him as he kicked ahead on the left flank, but the bounce was not kind and the ball went into touch.

Michael Lowry, making his debut at outhalf for Ulster, was directing things well, but it was the ball carriers of Iain Henderson, Jordi Murphy and Stuart McCloskey, who was making his 100th appearance for the Irish Province, who again got the visitors into the Ospreys '22' - but it came to nothing.

Ospreys continued to keep pursuing the aerial option which kept them limited.

The first penalty concession came on 14 minutes and although it was a long range effort for Ulster's John Cooney - released from the National squad - he missed the opportunity to open the scoring.

But from the '22' drop out it was Cooney who made the burst who put the visitors on the front foot once again and when Ospreys' Giles came through a ruck, but the penalty was reversed after Iain Henderson was deemed to have neck rolled in a tackle.

That presented the Ospreys with their first chance of territory and a lineout 20m out. From the second surge with the maul Ulster conceded a penalty and it was take-two for the Welsh region. The maul was messy it went to ground and a welcome Ulster turnover.

Ulster managed to get themselves up field again, but the Ospreys got away through Morgan down the left flank and McCloskey had to make a telling tackle.

The best chance of a try came on the half-hour, Darren Cave and McCloskey combined to get ball to winger Angus Kernohan, but at the line the ball squirmed out of his grip behind him but forward - confirmed by the TMO - and a glorious chance was lost to Ulster.

Ulster continued to hold a slight edge, but the sides went in scoreless at the break.

It was Ulster who dominated the opening exchanges of the second half and eventually the first score of the game came.

A backline movement from near half way saw Kernohan give to McCloskey and the centre tore through the cover before giving a sublime reverse pass to the on-rushing Peter Nelson. The fullback was well tackled close to the line by James King, but he managed to pop the ball up - and although Luke Morgan deliberately knocked it on, McCloskey had followed up, gathered and dived over for the try.

Cooney saw his touchline conversion rebound off the left pole.

Neither side were able to add to the scoreline as the game went into the final 10 minutes, when Ospreys seemed to find a second wind and were putting the visitors under pressure.

There were concerns when Lowry went down after trying to halt the charging replacement backrow Rob McCusker. He eventually got up but would played no further part.

Ospreys continued to turn the screw, but the Ulster defence was up to it and a turn-over five minutes from the end was timely.

A penalty in the final minute of the game saw Cooney nail it from the Ospreys 10m line and secure an 8-0 win.