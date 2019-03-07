Paddy Armstrong hoping for Malone response

A defeat at Gibson Park last Saturday against Buccaneers saw Malone lose ground in the battle for the one automatic place from Division 1B.

Paddy Armstrong’s side are second four points behind the leaders Old Wesley and the coach is hoping a strong week on the training pitch will translate into the match situation at Old Belvedere.

“It really is a crazy league, in the last five we’ve won three and lost two and the two we have lost have been roughly by three points so I don’t think there is any need to over-think that and it is just fine margins,” he said.

“The conditions were very difficult and it probably suited Buccs more but that is just the way it goes some times and we have had a good training session on Tuesday night.

“Chris Henry was up and Josh Pentland took a good bit of the session and the boys reacted well to it, they deserve a lot of credit and it is just about taking it into Saturday.”

Only 10 points separate top and ninth in the table with four matches remaining and every game will be like a cup final.

Armstrong added: “We have always taken it that way so it won’t really change or mind-set or attitude; we have never gone into a game thinking it is not as important as anything else we just have to make sure we are more accurate and that is the key focus for this week.”

Belvo are eighth but only five points behind Malone.

“Every team in this league is quality - there are no easy games and we know they have had some very good results at home recently, so it is going to be a big challenge.

“They are a well coached side and they play a good brand of rugby so we need to have our wits about us straight from the get go.”

Ben McGaughey returns to the squad for the trip to Dublin.