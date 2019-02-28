Paddy Armstrong wants reaction from Malone as they entertain Buccaneers

A dramatic last gasp defeat away at Naas last week saw Malone leap frogged at the top of Division 1B by Old Wesley.

Paddy Armstrong’s side are now a point behind the Donnybrook outfit and will look to return to winning ways as they entertain ninth placed Buccaneers at Gibson Park.

Seven places and seven points separate the two sides and Armstrong is hoping for a reaction after last Saturday.

“It was disappointing to lose in the last play of game last week but it shows fine margins make all the difference. It’s important we put in a big performance this week,” said Armstrong.

“We are expecting a very tough game this weekend as Buccaners have put in some very good performances of late and we know this one will be a tight one again.

“We should still have Joe Dunleavy who has been excellent this season for us.”

Full back Jack Owens and scrum half Graham Curtis both return after missing the trip to Kildare last weekend.

Ulster prop Ross Kane may be made available but injury rules out centre Stewart Moore, hooker Adam McBurney, lock Matty Dalton and flanker Matty Agnew.

Malone edged the game by a point when the sides met in Athlone earlier in the season.

Queen’s have their Division 2A play-off in their own hands after consecutive bonus point wins over Navan and Ul Boh’s.

Derek Suffern’s side are fourth ahead of Old Crescent and UL Boh’s on points different.

The students now face matches against the bottom three starting with a trip to Dublin to face Blackrock.

Captain Dave Whitten is expecting a difficult game.

“Blackrock away because it is a tough place to go and play rugby.

“We are just going to keep working and bring the mentality that we have brought the last two weeks playing teams above us to teams below us and just focus on the team and not the position.

“We are looking for a big performance and we want to put another win on the board,” he said.