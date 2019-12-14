Paddy Jackson kicks 10 points as London Irish lose narrowly to Toulon in Challenge Cup

LONDON IRISH 20 TOULON 26

Fly Half Paddy Jackson kicked 10 points for London Irish, but it was not enough to deny a star studded Toulon maintaining a 100 per cent record in the European Challenge Cup at Reading’s Madejski Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The English Premiership side put on a spirited display against the former Champions Cup winners, but it was the boot of visiting centre Anthony Belleau which did most of the damage as he punished some home ill discipline.

Jackson kicked Irish into an early 3-0 lead with a penalty after a lively start from the hosts, but the French side were in front with long range penalty efforts from Belleau on 10 and 12 minutes.

Declan Kidney’s side deservedly went ahead on 18 minutes with a try from number eight Albert Tuisue, Jackson goaling the extras for a 10-6 lead before Belleau kicked another penalty to leave a point in it.

Jackson went off for HIA on 20 minutes but was to get the all clear and return seven minutes later, during which time Bellau had Toulon ahead again 12-10 with two more penalties.

Belleau missed his fifth penalty attempt, the ball rebounding off a post on the half hour, but the French side were now getting on top and a yellow card for lock and captain Ruan Botha saw them put the squeeze on.

A quality crossfield kick from one corner to the other from scrumhalf Baptiste Serin bounced perfectly for winger Masivesi Dakuwaqu to drive over in the corner - Belleau landing the touchine conversion.

Irish lost a second played to the bin just on half time, centre Terrence Hepetema getting on the wrong side of Italian official Marius Mitrea.

Jackson reduced the arrears to 13-19 as Irish staged a bit of a comeback in the third quarter, but the stuffing was knocked out of them when impressive scrumhalf Serin found a gap in midfield and raced through the green jerseys to go in for a try which outhalf Louis Carbonel converted.

Irish sparked in the closing stages and retained ball well to go through phases, replacement Barney Maddison forcing his way over for a try, converted by Jackson to leave six points between the sides with three minutes remaining.

It was a spirited finished but the 10-2 penalty count at half time was to prove the difference in the end.