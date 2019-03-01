Pete Nelson happy to be involved with Ulster whatever the role

Another Ulster appearance this season for the ever reliable Pete Nelson will see him make his most appearances in one term for the club.

Nelson has already equalled his previous record of 10 when he started against Zebre and scored a try in the 54-7 win at Kingspan Stadium.

The former Royal School Dungannon man can never seem to cut a decent break in spite of being one of the most reliable players within the squad.

When the Irish Province have had the odd crisis at outhalf, Nelson, who played in the flyhalf role with his former club Dungannon and now Ballynahinch - a move forced due to All Ireland League regulations - will answer the call.

Nelson is edging closer to that 50th cap milestone - it should probably be move, but he remains upbeat.

“I’ve had a good run (recently), body’s feeling good and I’ve been involved quite a bit,” he said.

“I want to play as much as I can and the more you play, the more opportunities you get, the more comfortable you feel out there and the more confidence you have in your game.

“I’m happy out there,” he adds.

Ulster go to Dragons on Sunday for another must win game in terms of pushing on for the play-offs and Rodney Parade is one place Nelson is familiar with.

“I have played there a few times and it is a really tough place to go,” he said.

“We all know they suffered a heavy loss away to Benetton last weekend so being at home they will be really up for this one.

“We have our homework done and it is a case of going there focused on the job to hand.”

Nelson has played primarily at fullback this season, but he got a run at outhalf last weekend.

“Yeah, it was a good game for a 10 to be involved in, our forwards laid a pretty good platform, our maul was going well, across the pitch they were going well and got me front-foot ball for the whole game, so as a 10 that’s all you’re after really.

“I’m happy to be out there, happy to be getting a bit of game time. I enjoyed the Ospreys game, it was a lot different to the weekend.”