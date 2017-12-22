PRO14 RUGBY: Connacht name side for Ulster game

Tiernan O’Halloran returns to boost Connacht for Saturday night’s Irish Guinness PRO14 derby against Ulster in Galway.

He is joined by Niyi Adeolokun and Matt Healy, who scored four tries in Connacht’s win over Brive last weekend.

Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion form the half back pairing after Marmion was rested in the win against Brive.

In the pack Denis Coulson comes in at loose head in place of the injured Denis Buckley.

Connacht have installed additional terracing in the Sportsground to accommodate the ticket demand for the Christmas fixture and Head coach Kieran Keane says he expects the home crowd will be have a bearing on the game.

“The crowd have been massive for us so far this season and the place will be in festive spirit on Saturday. That has a huge impact on players.

“That can create an 8 or 10 point turn around. Just look how the players responded last week and the night we played Munster.

“We want to recreate that atmosphere and that performance again on Saturday”

Connacht: T O’Halloran, N Adeleokun, B Aki, T Farrell, M Healy, J Carty, K Marmion; D Coulson, S Delahunt, F Bealham, U Dillane, Q Roux, E Masterson, J Butler, J Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: T McCartney, P McCabe, C Carey, J Cannon, N Dawai, J Mitchell, E Griffin, D Leader.