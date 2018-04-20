PRO14 RUGBY: Let’s give it our all Rory Best urges Ulster players

Captain Rory Best has said the Ulster players will give their all in an effort to get the result they need against Glasgow to keep their season alive.

Ulster face the Scots in a must win Guinness PRO14 game at Kingspan Stadium (6:05pm).

While it is the final home game of their regular PRO14 season, there remains the possibility they could be back for a European Champions Cup play-off on the weekend of May 19.

If Ulster were to win with a bonus point tonight that would secure fourth place in the league and assure that play-off if they were unable to finish third after the final round of matches next Saturday.

In spite of all the permutations, today will be poignant for three players, Tommy Bowe, Paul Marshall and Charles Piutau.

Bowe and Marshall will retire at the end of the current season while Piutau will leave to join newly promoted Aviva Premiership side Bristol Bears.

There had been fears the trio would not get the send off they deserved as Ulster fans contemplated boycotting the match as the fall-out to the IRFU and Ulster Rugby review decision to revoke the contracts of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

However, following a statement from the players at Kingspan, and appeals from many quarters, the supporters decided against protesting by not going to the game.

They may well protest in some other way at the game, but it assures there will be another big atmosphere at the Belfast stadium and Best wants to ensure the players respond to it.

“You can understand it, but I think it is also important the fans will be there, and in numbers.

“It is important because it is one of the reasons why historically we have been so good at home you get so much support.

“The good thing about our supporters is and I have played in a lot of low times at Ulster, we always get significantly more than the PRO12 or PRO14 season average.

“Yes I understand it is frustrating at times and why the crowd can go quiet at times during games.

“In fairness all they ask for is for us to I suppose show that we are giving everything and while we always do give everything it sometimes does not look that way.

“That is all they ask for. I think the atmosphere last Friday reflected the last two games in terms of the attitude that we went out with.

“It is really important again that in these couple of important games we have that we need as much support as we can get because we need to get across the line in both of them and see where that takes us.

“It is really important that they turn out and that they play their part in it and we have to play our part too,” added Best.

Ulster have employed some rotation to their side with Best moving to the bench and Rob Herring, who is one of five changes, coming into the starting line-up.

He is joined in the front row by Andy Warwick, Alan O’Connor comes into the second row and Nick Timoney replaces the injury Matty Rea.

There is just one change in the backline, with Luke Marshall coming in for Darren Cave.

Cave, who impressed in the previous two games, has been omitted from the match day squad with rookie Angus Curtis named in the bench along with men of the moment, Bowe and Paul Marshall.

The game is rearranged from February and supporters are reminded those tickets remain valid for this match.