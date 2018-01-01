PRO14 RUGBY: Ulster come out on top after remarkable comeback against Munster

ULSTER 24 MUNSTER 17

In one of the biggest comebacks seen at Kingspan Stadium, Ulster scored 24 unanswered second half points to secure a try scoring bonus point win against Provincial rivals Munster.

At half time Ulster looked a well beaten docket once again, their pack simply unable to compete with the visiting eight.

And trailing 17-0 as they did at the break, it was a case of damage limitation in the second half for the hosts.

But first a yellow card for Munster's replacement lock Fineen Wycherley and then a red card for centre Sammy Arnold provided the necessary swing in the hosts favour to get the job done.

After outhalf JJ Hanrahan had missed a penalty on three minutes for the visitors, it was an encouraging start by Ulster, winger Rob Lyttle in the thick of the action as ball was moved wide and inside but Stuart McCloskey took it into contact and was then penalised.

On the other flank another move, started by Charles Piutau and with Lyttle involved again ended when McCloskey attempted to offload to Craig Gilroy, when the contact option was better.

There was perhaps an arugment for Munste prop John Ryan to have seen a yellow card for what appeared to be a tip tackle on Jean Deysel, but it was waved away by the referee.

That was really as good as it got for Ulster, the Munster pack began to gain the upper hand and when scrums and lineouts are not fuctioning, there was only going to be one outcome.

McCloskey made a try savinig tackle when winger Alex Wootton threated to go in at the corner.

The opening score came on 13 minutes. A penalty giveaway by Ulster saw Munster pop into the corner, and from the lineout and driving maul they rumbled simply over for a try through hooker Niall Scannell.

Hanrahan had obviously not brought his kicking boots missing the conversion.

But Muinster has found a chink in Ulster’s armour and their pack totally exploited it.

The lead was doubled to 10-0 on 24 minutes, antoher penatly to touch, another lineout and another simple rumble over, Scannell again at the bottom of the driving maul. Hanrahan missedf the extras.

Munster changed their route of attack, this time going via the scrum as Ulster concered penalty after penalty at the set piece.

After a scrum penalty, and then a reset, the next scrum penalty saw the penalty try awarded and Munster had a 17-0 lead.

Ulster had a rare attacking opportunity right at the end of the first half, and awarded a kickable penalty they opted for touch, and while they secured the ball for a change - Munster repelled them into touch.

Ulster’s repsonse at half time was to change both props, Kyle McCall and Rodney Ah You, having had their first 40 minutes in two months after injury, were replaced by Callum Black and Wiehahn Herbst.

John Cooney went over for a try but it was ruled out on review by trhe TMO.on 50 minutes.

Five minutes later Munster saw replacement lock Fineen Wycherley sinbinned for hands in the ruck.

Two minutes later the Ulster account was opened, the pack securing ball and Cooney made the initial break before putting Cave through.

There was another TMO review called, but it was not to examine the try it was a tackle by former Ulster centre Sammy Arnold on Chritian Leali’ifano - it was later, it was high and it was dangerous. There was little option for the referee but to send Arnold off.on 58 minutes.

Four minutes later Craig Gilroy went over in the corner for an unconverted try to leave the hosts five points behind.

Gilroy was to cross again on 74 minutes to leave the game and this time Cooney put Ulster ahead with the touchline conversion at 19-17.

A remarkable comeback was completed when Rob Herring fed winger Lyttle to run in from near halfway for the bonus point securing try. Cooney graized the upright with his conversion attempt - but it mattered little.