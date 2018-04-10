PRO14 RUGBY: Ulster need to push on after Edinburgh win: Darren Cave

Darren Cave wants Ulster to push on from their win over Edinburgh so it was not just a flash in the pan.

So often this season Ulster have failed to deliver and then pull a result out of the blue.

Having lost three games in a row in the Guinness PRO14 and their play-off chances all but gone, Ulster went to Edinburgh and produced a scintillating performance to win 32-20 and second a try scoring bonus point as well.

It cut the deficit on Edinburgh to eight points in Conference B, leaving them with a slim chance to making the PRO14 final series next month.

Importantly, it kept them a point ahead of Benetton in the race to at least finish fourth and secure a play-off for a European Champions Cup spot next season.

Ulster have Ospreys at home this weekend and centre Cave, who impressed on the night in both attack and defence - as well as scoring the opening try - said it was important to push on.

“I’ve said before what we can do when we get our clarity, when we’re well organised, when we get our intensity right. I thought we looked a different team, it was much more like us. But that’s not a cup final for us, hopefully there’s more to come over the next few weeks.

“We can worry about Treviso, we can worry about Edinburgh but the bottom line is that we’ve a few more games and we need to play like we did against Edinburgh,” Cave told URTV.

“I think it’s about time we started to get some reward for our efforts. A lot of our performances have come in for a bit of criticism and a lot of that has been fair enough. I don’t think it’s been from a lack of effort,” he added.