PRO14 RUGBY: Ulster showed a steely edge in bonus point win: Dwayne Peel

Assistant coach Dwayne Peel said Ulster had shown a real steely edge as they secured a rare away win in a 32-20 success at Edinburgh on Friday night.

The Irish Province put their ailing form behind them to deliver a four-try salvo and secure a valuable bonus point victory as they look to hunt down the Scots who remain in third place in the Guinness PRO14’s Conference B.

First half tries from Darren Cave, Charles Piutau and John Cooney had Ulster 19-13 ahead at the break and although Edinburgh had made it a two-point game at one stage, Iain Henderson crossed a minute from the end to ensure all five points.

Ulster have now cut the gap between them and Edinburgh to eight points which offers them some hope in still making the play-offs - a loss last night would have seen those hopes gone.

“This win was really important,” said Peel.

“We showed a good steely edge, and apart from their intercept I thought we were quite dominant in the first-half.

“Edinburgh came back into things in the second-half, so it was lovely to get the bonus point at the end with Henderson.

“The win gives us a chance and if we’ve still got a chance going into the last week then it’s exciting at least.

“It all starts again next week when the Ospreys come to us,” he added.