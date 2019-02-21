Queen’s University look to close gap on rivals UL Boh’s in Division 2A

Queen’s closed the gap on fourth placed UL Boh’s to five points in the Division 2A promotion play-off race after a bonus point win over Navan last week as the two sides meet at the Dub.

And Queen’s assistant coach DJ Creighton is hoping for another big performance.

“Last week was a really good win for us and puts us in a good place coming into the later part of the season,.

“This weekend is another big one for us and we have talked all week about being consistent in everything in our training and our performance,” said Creighton.

“We don’t have to say much to the lads they know the magnitude of going into this game. It’s nice we’re playing another university team and that adds to it a bit as well knowing that they will be playing guys that are their age and that puts a bit of rivalry into the game.”

“UL Boh’s are a really good sid. They are a big side and we’ll have to be at our best but we’re really looking forward to it.”

“The firmer pitches will suit us but we have to be good at the nitty gritty stuff especially against Boh’s as they have big pack,” he added.

Queen’s are virtually at full strength.