Relegation threat: Ireland U20s in danger of making the drop

IRELAND 28 SCOTLAND 45

Ireland Under-20s are on course for their worst finish at the World Rugby Championship - and also in danger of relegation to the second tier World Trophy.

A heavy loss to Scotland in today's first 9th/12th classification semi-final leaves the young greens facing a do or die game against either Georgia or Japan on Sunday.

The loser will be relegated out of the World Championship event.

At one stage - and not for the first time in this year’s tournament - the Irish seemed poised for their first win of the campaign after opening up a 14-3 lead after 23 minutes.

But they were behind by the interval and Scotland bossed the second-half.

The impression after 23 minutes was so different as Harry Byrne and Peter Sylvester carved open the Scottish defence for top class tries.

But Scotland hit back and tighthead prop Finlay Richardson got in for two tries in eight minutes and Logan Trotter also crossed to lead 24-17 at the break with Irish scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan in the bin.

Guy Graham crossed nine minutes after the restart and another conversion from Charlie Chapman made it 31-17.

They pushed that out to 38-17 after 58 minutes through winger Kyle Rowe.

Tommy O’Brien hit back for an Irish try after good work but Scottish No.8 Devante Onojaife crossed for their sixth try, with Irish captain Caelan Doris picking up a yellow card in the process.

Ireland crossed for a fourth try eight minutes from time when Jack Daly got over for a good score but it was purely damage-limitation at that stage as Ireland now try and regroup for their first ever relegation decider in this competition.

Scotland: Paddy Dewhirst; Logan Trotter, Cameron Hutchison, Stafford McDowall, Kyle Rowe; Callum McLelland (Ross Thompson ’73), Charlie Chapman; Sam Grahamslaw (Ross Dunbar ’62), Robbie Smith (Finlay Scott ’62), Finlay Richardson; Jamie Hodgson (Charlie Jupp ’78), Marshall Sykes; Martin Hughes (Guy Graham ’11), Rory Darge, Devante Onojaife.

Ireland: Michael Silvester (Leinster) (Tom Roche (Leinster ’76); James Hume (Ulster), Sean O’Brien (Leinster), Peter Sylvester (Munster), Tommy O’Brien (Leinster); Harry Byrne (Leinster) (Conor Dean (Leinster ’58), Hugh O’Sullivan (Leinster) (Jonny Stewart (Ulster ’63); Jordan Duggan (Leinster) (Bryan O’Connor (Munster ’50), Diarmuid Barron (Munster) (Dan Sheehan (Leinster ’50), Joe Byrne (Leinster); Matthew Dalton (Ulster) (Charlie Ryan (Leinster ’58), Jack Dunne (Leinster); Joe Dunleavy (Ulster), Matthew Agnew (Ulster) (Jack Daly (Munster ’60), Caelan Doris (Leinster).

Referee: Egon Seconds (South Africa)