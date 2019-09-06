Rob Kearney says Rory Best’s Ireland captaincy ‘undervalued’

Rob Kearney believes Rory Best’s Ireland captaincy has been “undervalued”.

Ulster stalwart Best has led Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam and the nation’s maiden two victories over New Zealand in just three years as Test skipper.

Best’s stewardship came under intense fire in the wake of Ireland’s record 57-15 loss to England at Twickenham on August 24.

The evergreen 37-year-old hooker impressed off the bench as Ireland edged out Wales 22-17 in Cardiff last weekend though, reasserting his authority, and has since been confirmed as boss Joe Schmidt’s World Cup captain.

Now Leinster full-back Kearney has backed Best as the “glue” that can bind Ireland together in their bid to push past the World Cup’s quarter-finals for the first time in the Japanese tournament that kicks off later this month.

Asked to evaluate Best’s leadership, Kearney replied: “It’s huge, isn’t it? And sometimes I think it gets a bit undervalued, his win rate and what he has achieved.

“Some of the momentous victories we’ve had as a team have been under Rory. He’s a brilliant leader, he’s the glue that brings the team together a lot.

“Again, he’s a guy who is training really well and I’m sure he’s very excited to get out there and demonstrate that he’s still hugely capable of producing big performances.”

Best will retire after the World Cup in Japan and will make his final Ireland turn at the Aviva Stadium in winning his 120th cap Saturday’s clash with Wales.

The World Cup warm-up fixture also represents head coach Schmidt’s final Test at the helm in Dublin, with the 53-year-old Kiwi stepping down after the World Cup.

Asked how keen the Ireland squad are to help Best and Schmidt sign off in style in Dublin, Kearney said: “Obviously it’s very important but it’s not at the forefront of our minds.”

Ireland launch their World Cup by facing Scotland in Yokohama on September 22.