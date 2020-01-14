Roddy Grant refuses to rule out Will Addison and Marty Moore ahead of Saturday’s must-win Champions Cup clash with Bath

Ulster forwards coach Roddy Grant refused to rule out Ireland duo Will Addison and Marty Moore from Saturday’s must-win Heineken Champions Cup clash with Bath at Kingspan Stadium.

Addison departed the pitch on 50 minutes in last Saturday’s defeat to Clermont and left France with the aid of crutches, Moore had left the fray in the Stade Marcel Michelin a minute earlier also with a calf problem.

“A lot of times it can be precautionary, crutches, space boots and ankles - see how he (Addison) turns around, the boys are just getting going at the start of the week and getting the bodies going, no decisions have been made as yet,” said Grant.

A win at Kingspan Stadium against an already eliminated Bath will guarantee Ulster a place in the quarter finals of Europe for a second consecutive season.

“It’s a good place to be, (and) makes things straightforward in that we have to play well to win, we’ll need to against a good Bath team - it’s in our hands so that’s the way it’s looking so that’s what we’ll be trying to do.”

Bath have lost all five games in Europe but have picked up losing bonus points. The Rec side are pushing for the play-offs in the Premiership and with some big games coming up Grant expects them to arrive at Kingspan Stadium fully loaded.

“I’m expecting a really tough game, they have an unbelievable squad, it doesn’t take an expert to look at their squad and see that they’ve got X amount of World Cup final players, yeah, eliminated or not, it certainly doesn’t make it any easier, I don’t think,” he said.

“They’ll be coming with a good squad wanting to win and wanting to build continuity I’m sure for Leicester the next week. It’s going to be tough game, they’ve a really good squad, they will be looking to win.”

Ulster are looking to bounce back after a disappointing defeat at Clermont last weekend.

Grant said: “You bin it and try to move on but it’s also quite good if you have that disappointment and frustration, it shows you it could have been done but that’s the nature of pro sport. You can’t wallow in self pity and we have to get back on the horse and go for another week.

“Each week doesn’t get any easier, if you’re not in the right frame of mind, it makes it harder, we’re certainly disappointed but we need a big performance this week.”

Despite losing a couple of crucial lineouts and conceding two scrum penalties in Clermont Grant is generally happy with the trajectory of the Ulster pack.

“I’m really pleased. It’s still about trying to get as much consistency week by week as we can. There have been a couple of poor performances set-piece wise but I think the guys work so hard and I’ve been impressed by how much they work.

“You’re seeing it (hard work) around the pitch as well and the forwards are playing incredibly well and carrying well and cleaning out rucks well - hopefully as a pack the influence on the game can grow as much as possible and we’re not just a lineout and scrum pack and that we can build it.

“The players are working really hard at the all-round aspect of the game.”