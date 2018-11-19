Rodney Ah You heads to Newcastle Falcons from Ulster

Rodney Ah You has left Ulster to sign for Newcastle Falcons.

The former Ireland international front-row forward has signed with immediate effect.

Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards said: "Rodney has been a proven performer at a high level for a number of years now and he will definitely add to what we already have here."

Ah You's first involvement could come as early as Friday night when the Falcons meet Bath in the Premiership at Kingston Park.

"I'm pretty stoked that Dean Richards came after me," said Ah You.

"I've played at Newcastle a couple of times with Connacht. I've watched get a couple of really good wins recently in the Champions Cup and there are a lot of good things going on around the place.

"I can play on both sides of the front row if needed. Tight-head is where I have been playing mainly but I can jump over if the coaches need me to."