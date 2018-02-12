RUGBY: Craig Gilroy hat-trick keeps him in National frame

A year ago Craig Gilroy scored a hat-trick for Ireland in the Six Nations.

That, for various reasons ,has been his last game in the green jersey.

However, the Ulster winger, who has been impressive for his Province all season, sent a sign to Ireland head coach, Joe Schmidt, on Friday night when he ran in three tries.

Admittedly the Southern Kings had not put up much of a fight against Ulster in the South African side’s first visit to Kingspan Stadium - the hosts scoring nine tries in all.

However, Gilroy proved a constant thorn in the Kings’ side all evening - they just had no idea how to deal with the flying winger where ever he got the ball.

Gilroy had just returned from injury having suffered a fractured cheek bone four weeks ago - an injury which ruled him out of the mix for Schmidt’s initial Six Nations selection for the first two games against France and Italy.

The Irish may have won them to put them top of the championship, but Schmidt will have an eye on Gilroy if he needs to make a call ahead of the visit of Wales to Dublin in a fortnight’s time.

And Gilroy is not ruling anything out and certainly wants a chance to wear the green jersey again.

“Of course I have the ambition to play in the Irish jersey again,” admitted Gilroy.

“I thought I was going pretty well before I got injured again.

“I had some good feedback from Joe Schmidt, so it was disappointing the timing of the injury, but like I said it is good to be back and get through tonight unscathed.

“Hopefully I can build on that match fitness and keep going.”

In terms of the overall performance against Kings, Gilroy said the whole squad were delighted to get a bonus point win.

“It has been a while since we played now and obviously there was disappointment with Europe.

“But it was good to be back at home and scoring tries, give the crowd something to cheer about.

“It is good to get back yeah, myself personally it has been four weeks since I fractured my cheek bone so on a personal point of view it was good to get back playing and come back from this game with my face intact, no plate showing.”

Ulster’s goal was always to make the play-offs in the PRO14 Championship and the bonus point win over the Kings, coupled with results elsewhere, has really opened Conference B up now - although Edinburgh continue to breath down Ulster’s necks.

“There have been a few changes around here and some young talent going through hopefully we can build on tonight, back at home next week, another good performance and build on that.

“There always is belief amongst us that we can achieve something.

“It is always in our mind, it is our goal every season. Disappointing not to reach it last year. But you have to take one game at a time and keep building.”

The game on Friday night was the first since director of rugby, Les Kiss, had departed and head coach Jono Gibbes had taken on the leadership of the coaching team.

Had it been a difficult couple of weeks for the squad?

“To be honest it probably looks like that from the outside in, but it is just business as usual for us.

“We wish Les all the best, he is a wonderful human being, he really is, he gave everything to us here, he gave his heart and his best to Ulster.

“We wish him all the best and no doubt he will be successful.”