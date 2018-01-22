RUGBY: Inaccuracy was poor from Ulster says Les Kiss and Rory BestOur accuracy was not good enough at key times: Best

In 80 minutes Ulster went from potential quarter-finalsists to also rans in the European Champions Cup.

Needing at least a win - or even a draw as it turned out with the permutations of the weekend - at Ricoh Arena, they were instead well and truly beaten by a Wasps side, 26-7.

Director of Rugby, Les Kiss and captain, Rory Best, both cited their inaccuracy at key moments as aiding their downfall as they dropped from top of Pool One to finish what had been a decent campaign in a disappointing third place.

Kiss said: “Each game deals up a different hand and you have to deal with what is in front of you.

“Today our challenge was to win the game or get two points at least or whatever the premutations were, they changed as it went along.

“We failed to deliver and it is hugely disappointing.

“The way that we have gone about the competition I think has been good, there has been a lot of good stuff that has come through.

“We had prepared well, we just did not nail what we had to do today in terms of our accuracy and put the pressure on when we needed to.”

In terms of how the results colours the perception of the season, Kiss added: Certainly this type of result is not what you want to have.

“We are determined to do our best in the next competition that is for sure and again I will say what we did and how we went about our business today are things we will tap into.

“I do not want to sweep the disappointment of it all under the carpet, but we just have to move on.

“It is what it is now, We have missed out and we have a chance to do something in another competition and we have to do that,” added Kiss.

Captain Rory Best was unable to lift his side as he had a week previously in the win over La Rochelle, but Wasps simply smoothered Ulster in most facets of the game.

However, the international hooker did not think it came down to the physicality which is demanded in Europe.

“I think if we can keep growing in our preparation and keep producing like that sort of level of physicaility we have shown over the past two weeks, just we have to improve the accuracy.

“I think probably what summed it up we went from a scrum penalty to the next scrum getting penalised. Little moments like that just let a team off the hook.

“It means they can kick it into our half and they can get the lineout as opposed to us getting it, potentially putting them under pressure.

“Those are the little inaccuracies little momements that we just switch off a bit and we have to get those out of our game.”

He added: “You have got to be realistic as well that we felt we prepared well enough to win this game, but Wasps have not lost at home, so we are bitterly disappointed that we put ourselves in a great position to go and win.

“I still feel that we are building and we have got to just keep improving, and as difficult as it is to take (the result), we also have to take some of the positives from that and really look at why we fell down, but it is realy nice to say it was not the phsyicality.

“We have got to win big moments that turn the game and we had a few opprotunities to do that today at 7-7 or 14-7 just to stay with them when they were in the ascendancy, that is what good teams do and we will have to learn to do.

“We would not question the resolve or question the preparation that we had.”