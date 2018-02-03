RUGBY: Ireland women lose Six Nations opener to France

FRANCE 24 IRELAND 0

Ireland suffered a heavy defeat in their Women's Six Nations opener as France ran out 24-0 winners at Stade Ernest Wallon.

Jessy Tremouliere's early penalty came back off the posts for the home side but the full-back soon combined well with Pauline Bourdon to set winger Cyrielle Banet up for the opening try after just six minutes.

Jade Le Pesq then claimed the first of her two tries after 25 minutes and Tremouliere kicked the conversion before crossing for a try of her own to secure a 17-0 lead at half-time.

Ireland threatened to get on the scoreboard in the closing stages but found France's defence in resolute form and Le Pesq completed the bonus-point win in the closing minutes.