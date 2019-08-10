RUGBY: Joey Carbery injury gives Ireland World Cup concerns after Italian victory in Dublin

IRELAND 29 ITALY 10

There was an obvious pre-season feel to this Test in Dublin, but Ireland will be satisfied with the outcome as they began their countdown to next month's World Cup.

The first of four hit-outs before head coach Joe Schmidt cuts his 43-man squad ahead of boarding a plane to Japan, this was an important game for several of the hopefuls to make the cut.

The standout performance came from flyhalf Joey Carbery and he was the story at the end as well having been helped off with a leg injury on 49 minutes.

Ireland trailed the Italians twice in the first quarter, but then found a bit of rhythm to lead 19-10 at the break, scoring two tries in the second half as they basically got the job done.

Dave Kearney botched a possible try on the line, knocking on when trying to collect Carbery's hack through.

Winger Andrew Conway goes over for an Irish try against Italy

Wing Kearney had reached the ball first but failed to scoop up cleanly under pressure from Angelo Esposito.

Maxime Mbanda capped a rolling maul by diving home for Italy, handing the Azzurri an early 5-0 lead.

Two cheap penalties from Jack McGrath pinned Ireland back into their own 22, and the visitors took advantage.

Fly-half Carlo Canna missed the conversion.

Carbery walked home through the 12 channel after a nice link with Farrell stepping in at 10, with a planned move yielding full dividend.

Carbery slotted over the conversion for Ireland to take the lead, 7-5, with less than 20 minutes on the clock.

Italy snatched the lead back though, shocking the hosts again.

Wing Giulio Bisegni's smart grubber turned Ireland's backfield defence - and fly-half Canna nipped in first to the loose ball to score.

Canna failed again with the conversion attempt, leaving Italy 10-7 to the good.

Kearney crossed in the left corner as Ireland responded again, this time hoping finally to settle.

Farrell punched a midfield hole and quick hands from Garry Ringrose out of the tackle allowed Jordan Larmour to fire the scoring pass.

Carbery added the conversion for Ireland to lead 14-10 on half an hour.

Conway dotted down Ireland's third try with half-time approaching, capping concerted pressure from the hosts in Italy's 22.

Farrell made a nuisance of himself again amid a promising showing, before a string of tight carries from the forwards created the space out wide for Conway to ease home.

Carbery missed the conversion, leaving Ireland leading 19-10 going in at the break.

McGrath did not return for the second half, John Ryan, who had played loosehead when younger, coming into the front row,

Jordi Murphy went over after a driven lineout for Ireland's fourth try early in the second half, after they had opened up the visitors' midfield.

Carbery's missed conversion put Ireland 24-10 to the good, but there was huge concern for the outhalf minutes later when he was taken off in the medical cart having suffered a leg injury.

Jack Carty replaced Carbery, providing him an opportunity to stake his claim.

Replacement scrum-half Kieran Marmion charged down opposite number Callum Braley before adding the finish, for Ireland's fifth score.

Carty struck the post with his unsuccessful conversion attempt, leaving Ireland leading 29-10 just past the hour.