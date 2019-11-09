RUGBY: Losing bonus point for Ulster at Munster's fortress Thomond Park

MUNSTER 22 ULSTER 16

Andrew Conway provided a match-winning try of real class as Munster battled past Ulster in a 22-16 Guinness PRO14 derby win at Thomond Park.

Conway, one of eight returning Rugby World Cup players for the hosts, accelerated clear from just inside halfway to raid in under the posts and split the provincial rivals in the 64th minute.

Tries from CJ Stander and man-of-the-match Rory Scannell helped Munster to carve out a 15-6 interval lead with Ulster's talisman John Cooney kicking their six points from the tee.

Winless in Limerick since 2014, the Ulstermen edged ahead thanks to captain Rob Herring's 49th-minute try off a lineout maul amid a promising 10-point spurt.

But Conway's superb seven-pointer got Munster back on track as they kept up with the pace in Conference B.