RUGBY: Schools' Cup quarter-final draw and round four results

Holders RBAI will host Sullivan in the last eight of this year's Danske Bank Schools' Cup.

Dan Soper's boys saw off his former school Ballyclare High 17-0 to book a spot in the quarter-finals stage.

Elsewhere, RS Armagh dominated their tie against Cambridge House, earning a 45-0 away win.

Danske Bank Schools' Cup quarter-final draw:

Campbell College v Ballymena Academy

RBAI v Sullivan Upper

Wallace High School v Royal School Armagh

Methodist College v Bangor Grammar School

Danske Bank Schools' Cup round four results

Enniskillen Royal 10-28 Ballymena Academy

Bangor GS 12-3 Rainey Endowed

RS Dungannon 5-38 Wallace HS

Campbell College 41-0 Dalriada

Cambridge House 0-45 RS Armagh

Sullivan Upper 20-13 Down HS

RBAI 17-0 Ballyclare HS

Coleraine GS 3-38 Methodist College