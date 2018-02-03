RUGBY: Schools' Cup quarter-final draw and round four results

Holders RBAI will host Sullivan in the last eight of this year's Danske Bank Schools' Cup.
Dan Soper's boys saw off his former school Ballyclare High 17-0 to book a spot in the quarter-finals stage.
Elsewhere, RS Armagh dominated their tie against Cambridge House, earning a 45-0 away win.
Danske Bank Schools' Cup quarter-final draw:
Campbell College v Ballymena Academy
RBAI v Sullivan Upper
Wallace High School v Royal School Armagh
Methodist College v Bangor Grammar School
Danske Bank Schools' Cup round four results
Enniskillen Royal 10-28 Ballymena Academy
Bangor GS 12-3 Rainey Endowed
RS Dungannon 5-38 Wallace HS
Campbell College 41-0 Dalriada
Cambridge House 0-45 RS Armagh
Sullivan Upper 20-13 Down HS
RBAI 17-0 Ballyclare HS
Coleraine GS 3-38 Methodist College