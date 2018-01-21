RUGBY: Ulster boss Les Kiss bemoand errors against Wasps

Director of rugby Les Kiss bemoaned Ulster’s accuracy as they exited another European Champions Cup campaign at the pool stages for the fourth successive season on Sunday.

Ulster had travelled to the Ricoh Arena full of confidence as Pool One leaders to face a Wasps side basically eliminated from the competition.

But the Aviva Premiership side were to dish Ulster a hammer blow to their European Cup hopes, winning the final group game 26-7 and securing a bonus point which saw them move to second place - but it was not enough either and both sides exited Europe, La Rochelle securing the automatic qualification place as pool one winners.

Tom Cruse, Guy Thompson, Jake Cooper-Woolley and Willie Le Roux scored Wasps’ tries with Danny Cipriani converting three.

Sean Reidy scored a try for Ulster, which John Cooney converted.

The Champions Cup is an unforgiving competition and Kiss admitted Ulster had been second best on the day and paid the ultimate price.

“If you are not accurate, if you do not really put little moments together that can add pressure then you are not going to do the job on a team like Wasps,” said Kiss.

“They played the conditions better, they were a lot more accurate.

“They had more a a cutting edge to thier game than we did.

“It is hugely disappointing, but we just far too inaccurare and they were better in that regard,” added Kiss.