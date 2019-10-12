RUGBY: Ulster bounce back with bonus point victory over Southern Kings in South Africa

SOUTHERN KINGS 17 ULSTER 42

Ulster secured a full haul of five points as they ran out convincing winners 42-17 in Port Elizabeth on Saturday against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Having suffered a heavy loss to The Cheetahs a week earlier on their mini South African tour, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland had demanded an improved performance - and he got it.

It leaves the Kings still seeking their first win of the new PRO14 campaign after another loss in the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

The Irish side ran in five tries in the opening 31 minutes to effectively put the game to bed, although Tertius Kruger and Aston Fortuin responded for the hosts.

John Cooney's brace for Ulster sandwiched efforts from Luke Marshall, Rob Herring and Matt Faddes, with Sean Reidy crossing in the second half.

Cooney also kicked all six conversions, with Demetri Catrakilis adding a penalty and a conversion for the South Africans.