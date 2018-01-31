RUGBY: Ulster part company with Les Kiss

Ulster’s director of rugby Les Kiss has left the Kingspan outfit by mutual consent following the team’s poor run of results.

His final game in charge on 21 January saw Ulster exit from the European Champions Cup after losing toWasps.

An Ulster statement confirmed Kiss’s departure and also stated that head coach Jono Gibbes would take charge of the team.

Kiss took control in November 2015.

In his first two years in charge, Ulster reached the Pro12 semi-finals but last season they failed to make the play-offs.