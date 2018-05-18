RUGBY UNION: Ulster’s Charles Piutau wants to finish in winning fashion against Ospreys

Next season Charles Piutau will be playing European Challenge Cup rugby with Bristol - tomorrow he hopes he can guide Ulster into the Champions Cup in his final game with the Province.

Ulster will meet Ospreys in a Champions Cup play-off game for the final Guinness PRO14 place in Europe’s top tier next season.

Defeat at the Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 3.05pm) could ultimate see Ulsster and Bristol - who were promoted to the Aviva Premeirship this season - facing off in the second tier competition next season.

“No one likes losing, so of course I want to do my part in helping Ulster to get ovr the line for this one,” said the New Zealander.

Piutau grabbed the headlines earlier this season when he signed for the South West English club on a record deal reportedly worth over £1m.

He had been with Ulster for two years - playing a year for Wasps - before travelling across the sheugh to Ireland.

He has made a lasting impression at the club and among the players to benefit from the former All Blacks experience was Jacob Stockdale, this year’s Six Nations player of the championship and Irish young player of the season.

Piutau quickly became a popular player with the fans and there is no dobut he will be a huge loss to the Province when he leaves - along with 12 others departing for various reasons, including Andrew Trimble, Tommy Bowe and Paul Marshall.

In terms of tomorrow’s game, Piutau hopes he can produce something special in his final game.

“Hopefully something special. Hopefully a try as I’ve haven’t scored a try in ages,” he smiled.

“From me I just want to put on my best performance for my team mates.

And the fullback admits sometimes it is the big games when he produces his best.

“In sport and as a rugby player it’s games like this you want to be a part of and games like this players show what they can do in those pressure moments.

“It’s an exciting challenge ahead, not only for myself but for the team, we’re looking forward to it and as I said, we know there’s a lot at stake and I’d love to leave this club knowing they’ll be staying in top level European rugby, and for the younger players coming through to experience that.”

As for it being the last game, Piutau insists his focus has been on training hard this week and what is needed tomorrow.

“When I’m training and in the team environment with my team mates it’s just another day, focus on the task and do what I need to do, but when I’m at home or out having coffee with the boys it sinks in, this is the last week, last game, last time I get to do this.

“So you get to reflect, but any time I’m in this environment or on this pitch I’m focused on the task at hand,” he added.

Rumours about Leinster outhalf Joey Carberry needing to move to Ulster if he wants to be the Irish second choice number 10 have increased recently. Asked what he would say to Carberry about Ulster, Piutau said: I’ve enjoyed my time here, but the decision’s up to you.

“Everybody’s different but it’s a great club, and from my experiences that’s what I can say.”

Ulster met Ospreys a month ago and won 8-0 Piutau expects another close encounter.

“It will be a big physical game and a tough defence that will be hard to break down. It’s an exciting challenge and we are up for it,” he adds.