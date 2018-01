Munster director of rugby Johann Graan was left disappointed as he saw his side cough up a 17-0 interval lead to finally lose 24-17 to Ulster.

Having totally dominated Ulster in the first half, particularly up front, Munster were hit by a huge response from Ulster in the second half.

The home side's cause was aided by the sin-binning of Fineen Wycherley and the sending off of centre Sam Arnold.