Rugby World Cup latest: Japan v Ireland

Half-time: Japan 9 Ireland 12

Fit-again Rob Kearney and Keith Earls returned to the Ireland starting line-up after missing the 27-3 bonus-point win over Scotland in the Pool A opener, while Chris Farrell started at inside centre.

Japan were forced into a late change, with Lomano Lemeki replacing William Tupou on the wing and Kenki Fukuoka taking a seat on the bench.

Japan missed the chance to draw first blood, Yu Tamura missing a regulation penalty shot much to the dismay of the crowd.

Ireland won a penalty they looked to punt the corner, only for Carty to attempt a crossfield switch. Earls claimed the Hail Mary punt, but ran out of room and the opportunity was lost.

Tadhg Frulong knocked on in contact to waste another good platform, but Ireland forced themselves straight back onto the front foot.

A clutch of driven phases through the middle third sucked in the defence, and another wide bomb allowed Garry Ringrose to rise highest and then dot down the game's first try.

Jack Carty failed with the extras, so Ireland led 5-0 approaching the quarter-hour.

Tamura slotted a penalty after Peter O'Mahony was ruled offside to put the hosts on the board, trailing 5-3.

Ireland steamrollered Japan in the scrum, however, punted the penalty upfield for a line-out - and from that platform Rob Kearney claimed the second try.

Carty chipped high deep in the Japan 22 and managed to tap his kick back into Kearney's path, and the experienced full-back scooped up before dotting down.

Carty's conversion pushed Ireland into a 12-3 lead heading into the second quarter.

But Japan dominated the closing stages of the game and Tamura kicked two penalties to send them into the break three points adrift.