RUGBY: Young prop Tom O’Toole handed Ulster debut for crunch clash at Edinburgh

Ulster are set to hand a senior debut to young prop Tom O’Toole for Friday night’s crunch Guinness PRO14 game at Edinburgh.

The Ireland Under-2o interational who plays his club rugby with Banbridge in All Ireland League Division 1B will pack down with Ireland captain Rory Best who returns to the side for the game at Murrayfield.

Ulster have to defeat Edinburgh if they are to keep remote chances of making the Guinness PRO14 Final series alive.

A win for the Scottish side would guarantee them a place in the knockout stages next month.

It is a bold move from Ulster Head coach Jono Gibbes given the importance of the game.

However, O’Toole has impressed at tighthead for the Irish Under-20s during the recent Six Nations series and has shone on the Ulster ‘A’ side this side.

A Drogheda native, O’Toole spent time in Australia, before moving back to Ireland.

Having tracked his progress Down Under, the Irish Rugby Football Union wanted the front rower back in their system.

That led to O’Toole moving to Campbell College, Belfast, to finish his studies and eventually into the Ulster Academy.